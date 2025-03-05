Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jordyn Woods shared a cryptic tweet on Tuesday while her NBA star boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, missed a New York Knicks game due to “personal reasons.”

Town’s girlfriend of five years shared a simple post on X, writing: “F*** Cancer.”

However, Woods, whose father died of cancer when she was 19, didn’t give any further context about the remark.

Still, a few famous faces and fans didn’t hesitate to respond, with Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson replying, “Oh no.”

Die-hard Knicks fan Ben Stiller wrote: “Agree,” alongside a series of blue and orange heart emojis.

“All the best,” the official NBA New York Basketball account responded.

A fourth fan added: “Sending you and the family prayers!”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Woods and Towns for further comment.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been together for five years ( Getty Images )

Woods shared her tweet after the Knicks lost their game against the Golden State Warriors by 12 points. Towns was sitting out from the event due to personal reasons, which have not been disclosed.

When Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked if Towns will be playing during the team’s five away games this week against the Los Angeles Lakers, he said he wasn’t sure.

“​​I can’t answer that. I just don’t know,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday before the Knicks’ game against the Warriors. “When he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back, but he just needs some time right now.”

Towns has scored an average of 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists so far this season.

He and Woods started dating in May 2020 after being introduced to each other by mutual friends.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship,” he said in 2021 during an appearance on Woods’ Instagram series Regular-ish.

The model, who used to be close friends with Kylie Jenner, has repeatedly gushed about her boyfriend’s achievements throughout his career. In May 2024, she congratulated Towns — who was then playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves — on advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

“Western Conference Finals!!! Are you kidding me!?!? Couldn’t be happier for this team and most importantly Karl,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her and her boyfriend hugging. “He has over come so much adversity to get to the point in his career, let alone knee surgery earlier this season. I am so proud and in awe of him. This is your moment!”