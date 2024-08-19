Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn fuel dating rumors after being spotted in London together

Support truly

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn were spotted in London spending the night out, fueling rumors that they could be dating.

In pictures shared on X, the pair were snapped enjoying themselves at Camden music venue Dingwalls, with the Quiet Place star standing with his arms wrapped around the pop-rap artist.

Later on in the night, they were seen having drinks at a nearby pub, seemingly enthralled by one another.

Speculation about a possible romance comes as fans have speculated that Doja Cat – real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – and boyfriend J Cyrus may have split, with some claiming to have seen the rapper’s account on exclusive celebrity dating app Raya.

In the past, the singer noted how attractive she found Quinn when an X user posted a shot of the actor that read: “Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is.”

The Grammy-winning artist responded at the time: “It’s f***ing criminal.”

The last time the Agoura Hills artist was publicly linked to Quinn, it was because his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp revealed she had asked him to set her up with Quinn.

In direct messages posted on Instagram, the Paint The Town Red rapper wrote: “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. Wait no. Does he have a gf?”

Schnapp responded: “LMAOO slide into his [DMs].”

“Idk his IG or Twitter he doesn’t have a DM to slide into,” she said before the young actor gave her Quinn’s Instagram handle.

The Charlie Brown voice actor then gleefully posted the exchange on his TikTok, sparking fury from Doja Cat who called his behavior “borderline snake s***, that’s weasel s***” in an Instagram livestream rant.

“The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack,” she said. “That’s borderline snake s***, that’s weasel s***. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way.

“Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing,” she continued, noting that he may just be young and naive.

“To be fair this is like a kid, I don’t know how old he is but he’s not even over like 21.”

The pair have since apologized to each other.