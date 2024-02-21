Josh Peck jokes about losing 100 pounds before Ozempic

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Josh Peck has made a joke about losing weight naturally before Ozempic.

The Drake and Josh star took to Instagram to quip about how he’d lost 100 pounds without using the diabetes drug, which is frequently used for weight loss. On 20 February, Peck, 37, posted a video to a sound clip of Glee’s “Rose’s Turn” from the Broadway musical Gypsy.

“All that work, and what did it get me?” the former Nickelodeon actor mouthed. “Why did I do it?”

The camera slowly panned Peck’s face as the on-screen caption read: “When you lose 100 pounds naturally and then Ozempic.”

Ozempic was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for individuals with type 2 diabetes. The drug is administered as a weekly injection to help lower a person’s blood sugar using a dose of the active ingredient, semaglutide. While Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, semaglutide is approved under the name Wegovy, which is used to treat obesity.

Now, Ozempic has taken Hollywood by storm, with more and more celebrities coming forward and admitting they’re using it as a weight-loss method.

In addition to Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Claudia Oshry, Oprah Winfrey and Amy Schumer have all spoken openly about medication for weight loss.

Though Peck confessed he hadn’t used the drug to aid his weight loss journey, fans praised him in the comments.

“Cause you did it the natural, healthy and admirable way. But also lol love this,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Praying to be like you one day.”

Despite the backlash some celebrities have received over their admitted Ozempic use, a few have spoken out, refusing to feel ashamed for choosing to use it.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” Oprah proclaimed to People. “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

Other stars have noted how the drug made them feel “sick” when they tried it.

According to Amy Schumer, she was one of the people that experienced side effects. “I couldn’t like play with my son,” the comedian noted in a conversation with Andy Cohen.