Kelly Osbourne incites fury over Ozempic comments, says critics ‘can’t afford it’

Kelly Osbourne has sparked backlash for her recent comments about Ozempic.

The TV personality, 39, recently shared why she supports using the Type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss in an interview with E! News. Speaking to the outlet, Osbourne said she thinks the once-weekly semaglutide injection is “amazing” and hit out at people who criticise others for using Ozempic.

“I think it’s amazing,” the mother of one said. “There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?”

Although some health experts have pushed back against people taking Ozempic for its off-label weight loss side effects, Osbourne claimed that those who scrutinise the drug simply “can’t afford it”.

“People hate on it because they want to do it,” the Osbournes alum said. “And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it, or pissed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

Osbourne’s comments sparked considerable backlash online. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, many users pointed out that ever since Ozempic has risen in popularity, it’s created a global shortage of the drug needed for people with Type 2 diabetes. Ozempic - which is the brand name for semaglutide - works by mimicking a hormone that regulates appetite by creating the feeling of fullness. It’s been rumoured that many celebrities have used the diabetes medication as a quick fix for losing weight, with the price of Ozempic as high as $1,500 per month.

“Rich people have easy access to healthy food options, personal trainers and chefs but they choose to take Ozempic that’s not meant for them and causing shortages for those who truly need them,” one person wrote on X.

“Actually I think it’s mostly the diabetic people who can’t access their medication because everyone else is using it as get skinny quick fix but okay,” wrote someone else.

“Do you know how selfish you have to be to say this? People with diabetes can’t even get access to something they need,” a third user said.

Meanwhile, one critic called Osbourne’s comments “out of touch and ignorant”.

This isn’t the first time Osbourne has spoken publicly about using Ozempic for weight loss. Both Osbourne and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, have been open about taking the diabetes medication to lose weight. During an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast last August, the 71-year-old TV personality discussed the side effects she experienced after turning to Ozempic to help her with weight loss.

“You have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says take this injection and you’re going to be skinny,” Sharon said at the time. She explained how she was constantly nauseous the first few weeks of taking the drug, but that her symptoms gradually improved.

“For me, the first few weeks was f***ing s**t because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous,” she said. “After a couple of weeks it goes.”

The former X Factor judge said she took the medication for four months and was able to lose 30 pounds. Meanwhile, her daughter admitted that she began taking the once-weekly injection to “lose all [her] baby weight” after welcoming her first child with Slipknot musician Sid Wilson in late 2022.

Despite its popularity, semaglutide injections such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro are known to have many side effects. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the most common side effects of taking Wegovy includes nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness, and digestive disorders.

The FDA has also warned about more serious complications that can occur from use of the Wegovy or Mounjaro, such as the “potential risk of thyroid C-cell tumours,” pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, acute kidney injury, increased heart rate, and suicidal behaviour or thinking.

Taking Ozempic can also lead to possible thyroid tumours, including cancer, pancreatitis, changes in vision, and kidney and gallbladder problems.

The Independent has contacted Osbourne for comment.