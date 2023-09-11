Kelly Osbourne opens up about weight loss journey

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Osbourne opened up about her weight loss journey following the birth of her first child with Slipknot musician Sid Wilson in late 2022.

The reality TV star reflected on her “mission” to “lose all [her] baby weight” to Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Schay on her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Schay. After she lost the initial baby weight, Osbourne said that she was motivated to take it a step further: “Then I was like, ‘Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let’s see how far I can go with it. ‘And then went a little too far.”

After years of being fat-shamed for her appearance, Osbourne went out of her way to avoid being seen in public after giving birth. She admitted to Schay that she “hid for nine months” so that she wouldn’t have to endure fat-shaming comments. Osbourne went as far as to post sonogram photos without showing her face and when asked why by a critic, Osbourne replied saying she was avoiding negativity.

Her body isn’t the only thing critics have attacked, with many speculating that the reality TV star may have had Botox and plastic surgery done. “I’ve done Botox, that’s it,” she clarified to the Daily Mail. “It’s weird because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost weight. It’s just the shape of my face.”

She previously addressed rumors that she got plastic surgery in a 2021 Instagram video, where she explained to viewers that she’s “never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead here.”

Osbourne has not shied away from admitting to procedures in the past. Back in 2020, in an interview on Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, she called her gastric sleeve procedure “the best thing [she has] ever done.” She continued to explain to the podcast hosts: “The road to happiness is different for everybody. I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination.”

“The kind of surgery I had… if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she added at the time. “So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that.”

The reality TV star also addressed the ways in which the transformative impact of Rihanna‘s pregnancy has affected society’s standards for maternity fashion for the better. “You can wear so many things that weren’t considered appropriate before and then Rihanna changed it for everyone,” Osbourne remarked to Schay, noting that her insecurities led her to believe that she couldn’t wear what she wanted. “Also, it made me sad because I didn’t get to show off my pregnancy belly because I literally was a f***ing moose and it was embarrassing.”

In Osbourne’s famous family, a plastic surgery “tune up” is the norm. Her mother Sharon and brother Jack have been open about their procedures, but in recent years, Sharon has reportedly brought her penchant for plastic surgery to a halt. After a 2021 facelift that left her with one eye lower than the other, Sharon told The Sun: “That one put me off and it frightens me. I really f***ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more.”

“Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift,” she added.