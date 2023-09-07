Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Osbourne has shut down claims that she’s received plastic surgery after undergoing weight loss surgery in 2018.

The singer, 38, reflected on her decision to get the surgery to lose weight during a recent interview with the DailyMail. Osbourne first revealed in 2018 that she got gastric sleeve surgery, which is a “bariatric surgery procedure” that “removes a large portion of your stomach, leaving behind a narrow ‘sleeve,’” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Speaking to the DailyMail, the reality star clarified that, while she had weight loss surgery, she never underwent plastic surgery after.

“I’ve never had any procedure like plastic surgery,” she said. “There are things that I definitely want to do when I get older, but I’m too scared aren’t I?’”

Osbourne went on to note that she’s only “done Botox,” which are injections “that use a toxin to prevent a muscle from moving for a limited time,” per Mayo Clinic. She also addressed criticism she faced after losing weight, before reiterating that she’s never gotten plastic surgery.

“​​It’s weird, because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticising and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost weight. It’s just the shape of my face!” she explained.

The Osbournes star continued to praise the weight loss surgery, before describing some of the comments she’s received about her choice to get it.

“Everyone knows that I had weight loss surgery, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she added. “But there’s this whole thing about it, ‘Well you didn’t do it the right way.’ There is no right way.”

She concluded by encouraging people on social media to stop making unkind remarks about others online.

“The road to happiness is different for everybody, and I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Osbourne has spoken candidly about the online criticism she’s faced over her appearance. Earlier this month, the reality star said that when she was pregnant with her first child, Sidney – who she welcomed in December 2022 with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson – she was afraid to share photos on Instagram of her growing baby bump.

While responding frankly to a fan on Instagram who asked if she’d used a surrogate to carry the baby, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne replied: “There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for nine months because I did not want to get fat-shamed.”

Back in 2021, she also called out a tabloid for allegedly sending her a “fat-shaming” email about gaining weight. In a post on her Instagram Stories at the time, she shared a screenshot of an email she reportedly received from the National Enquirer, with the sender telling her that it planned to publish a story claiming she had “put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year”.

“This is what I deal with on a daily basis,” Osbourne wrote alongside the screenshot, before encouraging her more than 2.4m followers to “feel free” to email the editor-in-chief and “tell him what you think about them fat-shaming me”.

In a follow-up post, Osbourne spoke candidly about the difficulties she had faced over that year, before acknowledging that her happiness at the time was the most important thing.

“This has been the hardest year of my life. I was compliantly [sic] and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy and that’s all that should matter,” she wrote.