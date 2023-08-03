Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Osbourne has revealed why there are only a handful of photographs of her while she was pregnant with her son Sidney in the public sphere.

The reality star, 38, said she did not share pictures of her pregnant body because she was afraid she would get “fat-shamed” by trolls.

Osbourne, who welcomed her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson in December 2022, responded frankly to a fan on Instagram who asked if she used a surrogate to carry the baby.

The user added that they thought that might be the case because they “never saw a pregnant picture” of Osbourne last year.

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne replied: “There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for nine months because I did not want to get fat-shamed.”

Osbourne appeared just once in public while visibly pregnant, when she participated as a guest on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Over the years, Osbourne has faced criticism about her weight and appearance from media and online trolls. In 2021, she called out a tabloid for allegedly sending her a “fat-shaming” email about gaining weight.

She shared a screenshot of an email she reportedly received from the National Enquirer notifying her that it planned to publish a story claiming she had “put on a tremendous amount of weight after slimming down significantly earlier this year”.

Writing alongside the screenshot, she said: “This is what I deal with on a daily basis.”

She added in a follow-up post: “This has been the hardest year of my life. I was [completely] and utterly broken. I am still putting myself back together again. I am happy. I am healthy and that’s all that should matter.”

Since giving birth, she has largely kept her baby out of the spotlight and protects his privacy by placing emojis over his face when she does post about him on social media.

The question came after Osbourne shared a new photo of herself wearing a sparkly black top and matching bow in her purple hair on the set of the singing competition, The Masked Singer.

Many of her fans who commented pointed out how slim the TV personality, who is also a singer and actor, appeared.

Osbourne said her weight loss was down to the surgery she had in 2018. Osbourne had gastric sleeve surgery that year, which is a type of weight loss surgery in which part of the stomach is removed so it is smaller than before.

She told her followers: “I had weight loss surgery a few years ago and it completely changed everything. A lot of people don’t like that I did it but it was one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

The former Fashion Police star first revealed her pregnancy in May 2022 by posting a photo of herself holding an ultrasound.

She wrote in the caption on Instagram: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months, so I thought I would share with you all as to why. I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”