Kelly Osbourne shares first photo of baby son four months after birth

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kelly Osbourne has posted the first photograph of her baby boy since she gave birth in November.

The reality star welcomed her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson four months ago and has kept the first few months of his life private.

But on Friday (3 March), she took to Instagram to give fans the slightest glimpse of the baby while spending quality time with her brother and the child’s uncle, Jack Osbourne.

Kelly shared a fun selfie with Jack while holding her son to her chest, as the TV personality pointed at his nephew’s head and beamed.

Only the top of the baby’s head and one of his little hands can be seen in the photograph.

In the caption, she shared a poem by Irene Banks and wrote: “An uncle is a blessing. It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can’t sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever.”

In January, Kelly and Jack’s mother Sharon Osbourne shared details about the newborn during an appearance on The Talk.

Sharon confirmed that the birth had taken place and that they decided to name their first child Sidney.

But following the episode, Kelly shared a statement on Instagram and appeared to criticise her mother’s decision to reveal details that she was “not ready” to share.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.” Neither Kelly nor Wilson have confirmed the baby’s name.

The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne first revealed her pregnancy in May 2022 with a sonogram picture shared on social media.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you as to why…” she wrote in the caption. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”