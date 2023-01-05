Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kelly Osbourne has issued a statement regarding the birth of her first child, after her mother Sharon Osbourne shared details about the newborn.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, Sharon, 70, confirmed her daughter had given birth to a son and revealed Kelly and her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, had decided to name their first child Sidney. At the time, she said the new mother and baby were “doing so great”.

“She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” she continued.

However, Kelly has since shared a statement on Instagram, in which she appeared to criticise her mother’s decision to share details about the newborn on TV.

“I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Kelly first revealed that she was pregnant in May, when she shared a sonogram photo on Instagram. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you as to why…” Kelly captioned the photo. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic.”

However, this is not the first time that Kelly’s parents have shared details about the baby, as her father, Ozzy Osbourne, was the one who revealed that Kelly and the Slipknot musician were expecting a boy.

Kelly Osbourne issues statement after birth of son (Instagram / Kelly Osbourne)

“Well, look, all I will say is that my dad has f**king told everybody,” Kelly told People in October, adding: “Because he’s so excited.”

At the time, Kelly noted that she hadn’t intended to share the details publicly.

“If you just look up one of his interviews, you’ll find the answers,” she continued. “Even though I’m not saying anything! He did an interview today and I’m outside the door. I’m like: ‘Dad, shut up!’”

Kelly also addressed her father’s comments while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October, when she acknowledged that her father “told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to”.

However, at the time, Kelly reiterated that her father’s comments were made out of excitement. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first, out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy. So, he’s like planning all these things,” she added.

The baby is the fifth grandchild for Ozzy and Sharon.