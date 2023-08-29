Former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter dies aged 36

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Josh Seiter, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, has died at the age of 36.

His family shared the news of his death in a statement posted to his Instagram account on Monday 28 August. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the statement read. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace,” the statement continued. “We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

Seiter’s family also included information for “anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis” to call the 988 SMS Lifeline, which provides “free and confidential support for people in distress”.

Seiter was known for his appearances on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015. He was eliminated the first week.

Prior to his death, the former reality TV contestant worked as a model and an adult film actor. According to Out magazine, Seiter came out publicly as bisexual in June after having previously identified as pansexual.

The Bachelorette alum has been open about his mental health struggles in the past. In a July 2021 Instagram post, Seiter wrote in the caption that he was a “suicide attempt survivor” who struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder, bipolar depression, and generalised anxiety disorder. “But I refuse to give up,” he said.

Last month, Seiter detailed some of the mental health struggles he experienced in his early 20s. “When I was 21 I was completely catatonic and committed to a psychiatric ward. When I was 22 I tried taking my own life. At 23 I underwent electroshock therapy,” he captioned a mirror selfie.

Seiter went on to share that he “harnessed every bit of strength” to apply to law school, and at 25 years old he graduated law school at the top of his class. “By 30 I became one of the most followed mental health advocates online and one of the top creators on [OnlyFans],” he continued. “At almost 36, life is pretty dang near perfect. Never, ever give up. Your story isn’t written yet. Every chapter is leading to a more perfect ending. I promise.”

The reality TV star was also open about his sobriety, revealing on 27 June that he was celebrating “three years and eight months of sobriety.” His final Instagram post, which was shared five days ago, was a smiling selfie of Seiter with the caption: “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

Following news of his passing, many fans took to his Instagram page to share their condolences. “You never know what someone is going through. Rest in power, my friend,” wrote one user under Seiter’s pinned Instagram post. “Everyone else, please do not be afraid to seek help.”

“My heart aches for you and those you left behind. RIP Josh,” another user said.

“Nothing more devastating than seeing that someone passed and their entire socials are just them trying so hard to stay alive and be happy,” a third person wrote. “This world is so cold.”

Seiter’s cause of death has not been disclosed by his family.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.