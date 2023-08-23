VonViddy death: TikTok star shares ‘haunting’ final video days before suicide

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TikTok star VonViddy has died at age 32 after “losing his long battle to mental illness,” his family confirmed on Monday (21 August). The news of his passing comes just one day after he shared his final farewell video to TikTok, in which he spoke about how he hoped to be remembered by his fans.

VonViddy, whose real name is Joe Muchlinski, had more than 170,000 followers on TikTok at the time of his passing. The TikToker was known for sharing original music and comedy sketches on the platform since 2020.

In his final message to fans, which was posted on Sunday before he died, Muchlinski said that he wished to be remembered as “a creator of videos that made people laugh, and a creator of music.”

“I also want to be remembered as a camp counsellor, who helped kids to make happy memories,” he continued. “I’d rather not be remembered as an addict and an alcoholic who put his family through hell, but unfortunately, that’s also part of me.”

Muchlinski said that he felt “so thankful” to have such a large TikTok following and told his fans that they “mean the world” to him.

“All in all, I’ve had a terrific life. I’ve got to visit the other side of the world, and I’ve made tons of friends from all walks of life,” he said. “I have nothing to complain about, and I have nothing but peace and love for each and every one of you.”

The TikToker captioned the video: “It’s all love.”

His sister, Martha, shared a video to TikTok on Monday in which she confirmed that her brother had died by suicide. “I do want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness and he did take his own life,” she said. “TikTok meant a lot to him. It gave him joy, it gave him something to laugh at, to make other people laugh at, and he really appreciated that.

“Joe fought a really, really long, terrible battle with his mental illness and all we can hope now is that he’s at peace,” Martha continued, before adding that she wanted to “provide that closure for anybody who was a VonViddy fan”.

She captioned her TikTok: “Joe was my first word. He was my older brother, my only sibling, and this is one of the worst days of my life. I know folks have been concerned since his (Vonviddy’s) last video and deserve some closure.”

Martha also paid tribute to her older brother by sharing images of the two siblings from over the years. Meanwhile, fans have since shared their condolences in the comments section of Muchlinski’s final video.

“Your words are so haunting. I can’t believe you’re gone. Rest in peace, VonViddy. Much love to his family, I am so sorry for your loss,” one fan wrote on TikTok.

“VonViddy we love you. Thank you for all of the laughs. Truly heartbreaking,” another person said.

A third user wrote: “The place was a better place with you in it. I hope you know your worth in the next life, wherever and whenever that is.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.