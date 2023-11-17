Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joy Behar is one of the latest people to bring up Travis Kelce’s posting history on X, formerly known as Twitter, amid his relationship with Taylor Swift.

On a recent episode of The View, Behar’s fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg moderated the group’s discussion, pointing out that the tweets in question date back to as early as 2010, when Kelce would have been in his early twenties. The tweets were first discovered and made more public by a Swiftie on the platform, and Kelce has since deleted them.

Behar, who called herself a Swiftie during the episode, began to read the tweets out loud including one that read, “Damn the clippers girls gotta be the s****y girls that dont make the lakers girls team, cuz they all was ugly.”

The 81-year-old went on to critique the post, “He’s obsessed with the girls looking good, that was his thing.”

She then read two more of the tight end’s old postings. One of them asked, “Why cant girls hide they back fat,” and another read, “I feel like if u wanna be a cheerleader you have to pass a beauty test.... there’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here smh.”

Goldberg then chimed in, questioning why Behar was focusing so much on tweets from more than a decade ago, and how they don’t seem to be driving Swift away at all. “Why do you care what he thinks?” Goldberg asked her.

“I’m a Swiftie and I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote, so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot,” Behar replied.

Her co-host then appeared to agree with Behar’s point, comparing the situation to when a daughter comes home with someone that a parent doesn’t deem good enough for her, but knows she needs to make her own decisions about who she dates.

“And you can’t say, ‘What the, are you out of your mind?’” Goldberg said as she was clenching her hands into fists and puffing her cheeks. “All you can say is, ‘Okay.’”

Another co-host, former Donald Trump spokesperson Alyssa Farah Griffin, pointed out that Swift and Kelce are part of the “first generation that grew up with social media our entire teen and adult life,” which meant that “we documented everything.”

“You gotta give people a little bit of grace and hope that the way he treats women now is reflective of how he is as an adult.”

And colleague Sunny Hostin agreed, saying that she thinks it’s likely that Kelce has “probably grown up a lot” since posting those tweets. “I really think that these kids, their frontal lobe, at that age, they’re not developed and they’re writing all kinda stuff,” she said.

Goldberg then had the last word, saying, “Listen, young people do young people stuff,” which resulted in applause from the audience. “And what you said 25 years ago may not be how you feel this time, so everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kelce and Behar for comment.