Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was in shock when he discovered on live TV that he’d be getting a $1m dollar bonus following his team’s Super Bowl win.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 on Sunday. Following the game, Smith-Schuster reflected on his win in an interview with NFL‘s GameDay Final hosts Chris Rose, Emmanuel Sanders, and Maurice Jones-Drew.

After showing off the Samoan flag around his neck meant to represent his ancestry, Smith-Schuster was asked if he knew about the “incentive” he’d be walking away with. In response, he said that he didn’t know how much he’d be getting before laughing with the reporters and saying: “Cha-ching, Cha-ching.”

Smith-Schuster’s bonus was then revealed to him, with Rose explaining: “You had to play at least half the offensive snaps and the Chiefs had to win. Check, check, and a big check for a million.”

The football player expressed his shock over the bonus, responding to the rest of the conversation within the broadcast with cheers and a smile.

Sanders quipped to the football player that he “slide” some of the money over and Smith-Schuster joked that he would send some of the money to all three NFL broadcasters.

On Twitter, fans congratulated Smith-Schuster on his win and major bonus.

“I have followed his career for a long time,” one wrote. “He is a giving man and he deserves it !!”

“Give that young man some of the money the others been earning!” another added. “He is VERY HUMBLE & DESERVES.”

Before the football season started in 2022, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. That salary was $1.35 million, along with a $1.45 million signing bonus. He received the additional $1 million because he played in 50 per cent of the offensive snaps during the Super Bowl, according to Spotrac.

On his social media accounts on Sunday, Smith-Schuster shared a photo of himself on the field after the event to celebrate. In the caption, he wrote: “Words can’t explain this moment! SUPER BOWL CHAMP!!!!”

Ahead of the big game, Smith-Schuster also earned praise for his Super Bowl outfit. He arrived at the stadium in a pale green skirt paired with a white collared shirt with long sleeves, black boots, a black cap, and black sunglasses.

Smith-Schuster will become a free agent after this season as it has not yet been determined if he’ll sign with the Chiefs again for next year. Before playing with the Kansas City-based team, he played with Pittsburgh Steelers for his first five seasons in the NFL.