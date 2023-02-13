Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has earned praise for his Super Bowl outfit after he arrived at the stadium in a skirt ahead of the big game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during Super Bowl LVII.

Ahead of the game, the players arrived at the stadium in their most red-carpet worthy outfits, with Smith-Schuster opting for a pale green skirt and a white collared shirt with long sleeves, which he paired with black boots, a black cap, and black sunglasses.

“@TeamJuJu kilt the Super Bowl fit,” the official NFL Twitter account tweeted along with a video of Smith-Schuster arriving in the outfit.

Fans of the NFL player agreed with the sentiment, with many praising the unique outfit choice.

“He looks amazing and it’s hot in Arizona!” one fan pointed out, while another said: “I like Juju’s skirt moment.”

“Earlier today, I introduced a friend to the pre-game fashion show that Kansas City football has. And JuJu Smith-Schuster absolutely ate in his arrival outfit,” someone else tweeted.