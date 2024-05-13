Julia Fox reveals she’s been celibate for more than two years

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Fox has revealed that she’s been celibate for the past two years.

In response to new Bumble billboards claiming “celibacy is not the answer,” the 34-year-old Uncut Gems actor advocated for the contrary, claiming that she has never felt better amid her sexual abstinence. Below a set of pictures of the billboard in a TikTok video, Fox took to the comment section to voice her perspective.

“Two and a half years of celibacy and never been better tbh,” she wrote on 11 May, leading fans to respond to her revelation with both surprise and appreciation.

“Gosh, [as] if I didn’t think you could give me another reason [to] admire you as much as I already do,” one person commented, while another added: “Julia you’re my hero.”

“Yesss Julia Fox!!! Same. What a stupid ad … celibacy is truly a special kind of power,” someone else chimed in.

After Fox’s whirlwind romance with Kanye West in early 2022 - which lasted six weeks as he was undergoing divorce proceedings with his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian - her love life revelation comes as a surprise to some, but not to those who have since kept up with the Down the Drain author.

During a 2023 interview with the New York Times, the model admitted that throughout the short-lived relationship she shared with the 46-year-old “Carnival” rapper, they never had sex. At the time, the outlet had asked her why she decided not to include her sexual encounters with West, but detailed those she shared with her other exes in her memoir.

“Because there, like, wasn’t any,” she replied. “It wasn’t really about that.”

She recalled that their brief fling began shortly after they met at a 2021 New Year’s Eve party in Miami, with the pair jet-setting for the next six weeks. She explained that West made her feel like Cinderella as he treated her to lavish dates. West reportedly filled an entire hotel room with designer clothes on their second date.

The fling was ultimately short-lived and fizzled out in February of that year, leading Fox to criticise the rapper on The Drew Barrymore Show, likening him to an overgrown child.

“My son has to be first,” she told Barrymore in a December 2023 episode. “It just became too much, like I didn’t sign up to have two babies, you know?”

Fox was married for two years to Peter Artemiev, with who she shares a three-year-old son, Valentino. The couple’s marriage ended in February 2020, and throughout their divorce proceedings, the model briefly dated Drake.