Julia Fox confesses to using billionaires and claims they ‘should not exist’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Mere months after her split from Kanye West, Julia Fox confessed that she’s used billionaires while dating them and claimed that they “should not exist.”

The 32-year-old actor shared her candid thoughts about billionaires in a since-expired TikTok Story, where she accused them of being unhelpful to the society.

“Money coming into a billionaire should go right back into the community that made them rich. That’s how I feel about billionaires, they should not exist,” she said in the post, shared via Reddit. “They are f***ing pariah to our society.”

“There’s about 2,500 billionaires, I think, and cumulatively, they own the majority of the wealth of the world so that they can go f*** themselves,” Fox continued.

According to Forbes, there are approximately 2,668 billionaires in the world. Of that number, 735 of them live in the US and have a collective worth of $4.7 trillion.

The Uncut Gems star continued the video clip by sending a message to some of the billionaires she’s dated, saying: “Yeah that’s why I use all of you. That’s why I used all of you. Yeah. Never loved any of you guys.”

She concluded her message by holding up her middle finger and directing it towards the camera.

On Reddit, multiple people praised Fox for sharing her video.

“We stan a socialist Julia on this Labor Day. She got her a** up and worked … for the community,” one wrote, while another added: “She is an ally.”

However, other people criticised Fox for her own wealth, as she’s a successful actor herself, and made comments about her previous romance with West (formally known as Ye), who notably gifted her and her friends Hermes Birkin bags. The pair broke up in February, after two months of dating.

“Julia really ain’t that much better,” one person claimed. “You got millions of dollars, all them Burkins, & expensive fashion clothes. She is part of the problem too. She has been doing too damn much chasing clout since her fake relationship with Ye ended.”

Other fans questioned if Fox’s comment about never loving any of the billionaires she’s been with could be about West.

This isn’t the first time that Fox has addressed her dating life. During an episode of her Forbidden Fruit podcast in January, the model highlighted her history with dating billionaires and seemingly acknowledged how her relationship with West was making headlines at the time.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

Fox’s recent TikTok story also reminded fans of a since-deleted Instagram post, shared in February. In that post, she said that even though she “has love for” and was “on good terms” with West, she wasn’t “in love” with him.

One month later, she opened up about the high-profile relationship again during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and called it the “best thing that could have happened to” her.