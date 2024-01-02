Julia Fox wears heels made to look like human skin

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s no secret Julia Fox assumes daring aesthetics on a regular basis. She doesn’t need a red carpet to don dominatrix garb or a fashion show invite to pull off deconstructed denim. The streets are her runways, paths worthy of standout looks made from surprising materials.

The 33-year-old often uses fashion to reflect the intricacies of her personality artistry. Between plastic wrap boots, a suit tie top, and net gowns, Fox’s style is often unpredictable, but attractive and compelling.

Though the Uncut Gems lead has worn cheeky jean undies and Diesel briefs as her bottoms, her dedication to the no pants trend isn’t that shocking when considering other fashion choices, such as her six-foot corpse-like handbag.

While other fashion-forward celebrities often choose understated haute couture pieces for nights out, Fox recently opted for a more unqiue pick when she wore a pair of pumps designed to look like human skin in Miami. The fair-toned kitten heels were from the 2023 Jean Paul Gaultier and Jimmy Choo collaboration. Retailing at $795, these smooth stilettos are adorned with intricate linings and letterings like tattoos on someone’s skin.

“The exclusive JPG X Jimmy Choo tattoo artwork is applied in an asymmetric design that brings an element of rebellion with its bespoke placement,” the JPG website reads. “Crafted in leather, decorated with exclusive JPG X Jimmy Choo tattoo artwork – an original hand-drawn design inspired by the Maison Jean Paul Gaultier archive.”

Julia Fox steps out for a night in Miami (GC Images)

Mirroring the artwork’s “hardcore” motivation from JPG’s spring/summer 1994 collection, Fox paired the heels with a yellow biker jacket, a faded leather tube top, and tight-fitting printed capris. The fashion muse toned down her go-to black eyeliner, keeping the winged liner fine rather than smudging the black across her eyelid.

Fox isn’t the only celebrity who’s showed off their new kicks from the JPG x Jimmy Choo collaboration. Taylor Swift proved the collection offers shoes that fit a more relaxed style too. As someone who tends to stick to her gingham overcoats, lace-up booties, and long-sleeve turtlenecks, the “Anti-Hero” singer picked the delicate (yet hefty priced) $1,995 Eiffel Tower wedges. These pointed-toe patent leather shoes pay homage to the historic Parisien landmark and London’s Big Ben with their designs lasered inside Plexi wedges.

In addition to the shoes, Swift stuck to a classic overcoat and matching mini skirt combo with opaque black tights. Her trademark red lip was juxtaposed with a new hairstyle – side bangs.