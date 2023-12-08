Julia Roberts reveals the ‘hardest drug’ she’s taken: ‘Don’t try it at home’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Julia Roberts has confessed to trying a “hard drug” when she was younger.

The 56-year-old actress spilled the beans during a game of “Plead the Fifth” with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. During the 7 December episode, Roberts opened up about the substances she’s experimented with.

The host asked: “Julia Roberts, what is the hardest drug you’ve ever tried?”

“Mushrooms,” she told Cohen. On whether or not she enjoyed the drugs, the Notting Hill star said: “It was nice. Yeah, not gonna lie. Kids, don’t try it at home.”

Throughout a portion of her career, the Pretty Woman star had to deal with speculation of drug abuse. Roberts has previously denied the accusations.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 1991, the on-screen regular guessed why people thought she had a substance abuse issue.

“This started, I can only assume, because I was so thin. And it’s just absurd, you know. I don’t know how anybody who would do drugs could function,” she proclaimed. “I don’t — nor have I ever done drugs — and I guess it’s boring to be sort of a young actor in Hollywood and not have a drug problem. Well, then, I’m boring, and that’s cool with me, because I’ve got clear skin and clean arms, and I’m just thin. Period. The end. Quit picking on me, you know.”

Now, Roberts makes an active effort to speak candidly with her family about drugs and alcohol. She shares her 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinaeus and her 16-year-old son Henry with her husband Danny Moder.

“Fortunately, the five of us are super close and at dinner, which we have just about every night the five of us are together, it becomes part of the family conversation: ‘Do you know what this is?’ ‘Have you ever heard about this?’ ‘Well, have you ever done that?’ It’s about figuring it out together,” the actress explained during an interview at Toronto International Film Festival in 2018.

On top of her confession, Roberts played a game where she was asked three questions and had the option of denying one of them. The Ticket to Paradise lead reluctantly answered who her least favourite Real Housewives star was.

“Who went to prison?” Roberts asked Cohen before he said: “Jen Shah.” “Yeah. Yeah, I’m just saying that ‘cause she’s in prison, and I feel safe,” the Hollywood star responded.

The one question Roberts wouldn’t fully answer had to do with a few of her most iconic films. She was asked to rank her movies from favourite to least favourite. And although she wouldn’t directly address the question, Roberts confessed which movie she would want to make a sequel for.

“I think maybe My Best Friend’s Wedding because there’s so many people in it, and to see what they’re doing and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going,” she noted.