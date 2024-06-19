Julia Roberts marks son’s 17th birthday with rare throwback photo

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Julia Roberts marked her son Henry’s 17th birthday by sharing a sweet throwback snap.

The Oscar-winning actor, 56, posted a photo showing her smiling as she held baby Henry up for the camera.

“Incredible that this baby is now a towering 17 year old wonder!” she wrote in her caption, adding: “Happy Birthday beautiful Henry”

Henry is Roberts’ youngest child with her cinematographer husband Daniel Moder. The couple, who married in 2002, are also parents to 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus.

Roberts and Moder, who met on the set of the film The Mexican in 2000, tend to keep their teenage children out of the spotlight, and only rarely post photos of them on their social media accounts.

The Notting Hill star has previously revealed that when her sons and daughter were younger, she would try to limit the time they spent on social media and watching TV.

“It’s interesting, trying to raise kids in this day, because it’s all so new – the pressures, the resources, having the world in your hand like that,” she told The Sun in 2019.

“I try to keep them off social media, because I don’t really understand what they need that for right now.”

open image in gallery Roberts has been married to cinematographer Daniel Moder since 2002 ( Getty Images )

Speaking in 2022, Roberts admitted that her dazzling screen career was “not [her] only dream come true”, as family life is just as much of a priority for her.

“It’s just never consumed me, being an actor,” she told Sunday Morning. “It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true.”

Her other “dream”, she clarified, is “the life that I’ve built with my husband” and “the life that we’ve built with our children”, adding that “to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them” is “the best stuff”.

Last year, Roberts starred in Netflix’s Leave the World Behind, an adaptation of the apocalyptic thriller by Rumaan Alam, and was recently announced as part of the cast of After the Hunt, a new project from Challengers and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.