Justin Baldoni’s wife Emily breaks silence amid Blake Lively legal fight

Justin Baldoni’s wife Emily has shared an Instagram post wishing her husband a happy birthday amid his legal battle against Blake Lively.

Lively, 37, is suing her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, 41, for sexual harassment and a campaign to “destroy” her reputation, months after the release of their box office hit.

Baldoni is countersuing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

Emily, a business founder who shares two children with Baldoni, shared a photo of their family on Friday (24 January), writing: “Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again.”

It is her first social post for over a year, and the first time she has made a public statement about her husband since the Lively row erupted.

In the photo, Emily and Baldoni can be seen standing in front of the ocean and kissing, while embracing their children.

Emily Baldoni posts birthday message to husband Justin

The bitter legal battle began when Lively filed a complaint detailing alleged sexual harassment by Baldoni during production and retaliatory efforts to smear Lively’s reputation afterwards via artificial social media activity and planted stories.

Lively’s complaint, and a subsequent New York Times report quoting numerous texts between Baldoni and his team, were met with strong denials from Baldoni and his producing partner, Jamey Heath.

On Tuesday (21 January), Baldoni’s legal team released a seven-minute long video showing Lively and Baldoni’s interaction while shooting a dance scene in the film, which was also directed by Baldoni.

Lively called the footage “damning” evidence supporting her allegations.

Lively and Baldoni

Their film It Ends with Us is based on the 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover, and stars Lively as a florist, Lily Bloom, whose troubled relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) is made worse when her ex-boyfriend Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar) re-enters her life.

During promotion of the film, which has themes of domestic violence, Lively was called out for a “tone-deaf” approach to the movie, as some felt she failed to treat its heavy subject matter with the appropriate solemnity.

Her lawsuit alleges that fan backlash was part of a carefully orchestrated effort by Baldoni’s PR team, whose lawyers have counter-alleged that Lively’s lawsuit is likewise an attempt to “fix her negative reputation”.