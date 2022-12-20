Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Bieber has criticised H&M for allegedly selling a collection of merch featuring his name without his consent.

On an Instagram story posted Monday (19 December), the singer claimed that he “didn’t approve” the merch and urged fans “don’t buy it.”

The 28-year-old “Sorry” singer wrote: “I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M.. all without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDNT BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.”

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it don’t buy it.”

A representative for the retailer told The Independent: “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

While there is no evidence of the merchandise clothing on H&M’s online store, images have surfaced revealing models wearing sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies featuring Bieber’s likeness, lyrics and branding.

The retailer has previously sold Bieber’s concert tour merchandise in past years, including the musician’s Stadium tour in 2016.

Following the singer’s Instagram Story, some of his fans have flooded H&M’s Instagram page with comments urging the brand to remove the allegedly unapproved product.

The “Misletoe” singer has said that he did not provide consent for H&M merch (Getty Images for The Recording A)

“Pull the Justin Bieber merch OUT!!! So disrespectful to Justin,” wrote a fan.

Another added: “Justin called y’all out and rightfully so why are you trying to profit from him without permission…and with such an ugly collection.”

“Using Justin’s face and brand without his permission? I hope you guys get sued by him and his team!” suggested one person.

It is unconfirmed whether Bieber will be taking legal action against the retailer.

“Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists in November. The song also made it into the top five for Spotify Wrapped most played songs of 2022.