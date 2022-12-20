Ines de Ramon spotted at Brad Pitt’s 59th birthday

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Pitt celebrated his 59th birthday over the weekend alongside his reported new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

The Bullet Train star marked the occasion in Hollywood with 32-year-old de Ramon, as the pair were photographed exiting a car together.

Pitt’s newfound romance comes after his divorce from Angelina Jolie after two years of marriage. The former couple were both declared legally single in 2019 but are still finalising their divorce.

De Ramon is a jewelry executive who recently separated from her husband, Paul Wesley.

She and Wesley, who is best known for starring in hit series The Vampire Diaries, separated in September after three years of marriage.

According to People, which reported in November that Pitt and de Ramon have been “dating for a few months”, she also accompanied the actor at an afterparty for his forthcoming film Babylon last week.

They were first spotted out together in public on 13 November backstage at a Bono concert in Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre, hanging out with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

A source told the publication that Pitt “is really into” de Ramon and that they “met through a mutual friend”.

Earlier this month, Pitt’s Babylon co-star Margot Robbie admitted she took the “opportunity” to kiss him while filming the movie, which will be released in the UK in January 2023.

The Australian actor told E! News that while her kiss with Pitt in the film “wasn’t in the script”, she just “went for it”.

“I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt?’ I’m just going to go for it,” she said.

The new movie, directed by Damien Chazelle, features Robbie as Nellie LaRoy and Pitt as Jack Conrad in the early days of Hollywood. It also stars Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, and Tobey Maguire.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of Babylon.