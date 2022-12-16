Babylon: Brad Pitt discusses ‘personal’ identification with his character

Brad Pitt has spoken about his "personal" identification with his character in the upcoming comedy-drama film, Babylon.

When asked by Variety what did he "go to" to "dive into what Jack is going through," Pitt said you have to "draw from your own life."

"For humour, for pain, we humans - we're messy, we carry it all with us daily - and without naming specifics, that's the job," he said.

Babylon, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, follows the "decadence, depravity, and outrageous excess" in 1920s Hollywood.

It will hit UK cinemas on 6 January, 2023.

