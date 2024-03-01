Justin Bieber wax figure leads to confused fan reactions

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madame Tussauds Hollywood debuted its new wax figure of Justin Bieber - much to the widespread confusion of fans.

To celebrate the “Sorry” singer turning the milestone age of 30 on Friday 1 March, the Hollywood institution unveiled its newest statue of Bieber.

“Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday candles aren’t the only thing wax here,” the wax museum captioned an image of the statue on its Instagram page. “Bieber’s brand new wax figure has taken the stage at Madame Tussauds Hollywood! Send JB your birthday wishes below!”

This isn’t the first statue Madame Tussauds has unveiled of Bieber; Madame Tussauds London debuted the Canadian singer’s first wax figure when he was just 17 years old. The updated statue was inspired by what the singer wore in his “Peaches” music video.

“Clad in a replica puffer jacket and outfit reminiscent of the viral video, the figure exudes the same charm and charisma that have endeared Bieber to millions around the globe,” the museum explained in a press release, according to KTLA.

However, many fans took to X - formerly Twitter - to question whether or not the statue actually looked like the singer.

“Oh that’s not-” one tweet read.

Another agreed, writing: “Is it me or does that not look like Justin.”

“Why does the statue look nothing like him tho,” a third person wrote on X.

Although fans didn’t think the statue necessarily looked like the singer, people shared their mixed opinions on who the wax figure looked like instead.

“Looks like David Beckham,” one person suggested.

“I’m sorry... looks like, Travis Kelce more,” another suggestion read.

“An AI image of Justin Bieber mixed with Liam Payne maybe,” wrote a third person.

The statue’s unveiling comes as Stephen Baldwin’s recent Instagram Story left fans concerned for Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Baldwin reshared a 26 February post by Victor Marx, the famed humanitarian on YouTube, in which Justin was seen playing guitar and singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.” The on-screen caption read: “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord.”

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face,” Marx noted.

Baldwin, the Rhode Beauty founder’s father, reshared Marx’s Instagram Reel with the same emotional message. The Reel has since expired from the Usual Suspects actor’s Instagram. The couple have yet to publicly reveal the reason for Baldwin’s request for prayers.

Since both Baldwin’s and Marx’s posts, Hailey, 27, has taken to her Instagram Story to share several photos. The beauty mogul has reposted other Stories of fans using her Rhode Beauty products and published a mirror selfie that shows her in an oversized leather jacket, baggy denim, and pointed-toe heels.

In the comments section of Marx’s video, worried fans extended prayers to the A-list couple and hoped that everything was okay.

“Covering them both in prayer,” one woman wrote, while another viewer said: “Omg... I woke up praying for him and Hailey, they where in my dreams I could not see them but I know that it was Justin Bieber.”

“What happened ? Are they okay,” another individual questioned.

A fourth person noted: “I do pray for them and many others in Hollywood.”

“Been praying for Justin and Hailey for a while they are a beautiful couple and I hope their marriage will sustain and Justin’s health is getting better too,” one Instagram user added.