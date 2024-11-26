Kaley Cuoco passed out for three hours after testing dog supplement on herself

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kaley Cuoco has revealed just how far she is willing to go for her brand.

The Big Bang Theory actor owns a dog business, named “Oh Norman!” after one of her dogs, selling supplements, treats, and toys. Cuoco recently revealed on The Tonight Show what happened when she tested one of the supplements herself.

She was testing a liquid supplement called “Calm the Eff Down,” which is targeted towards dogs who are stressed and is meant to be used in various circumstances such as going to the vet or when fireworks are going off.

“Just FYI, I did try it when we started this,” she told the talk show’s host Jimmy Fallon. “I wanted to make sure I could say that... I didn’t want, like, humans to, like, die.”

“I wanted to make sure we could take it,” she added.

The Flight Attendant actor then was able to clarify that the product did work on her as she said she was “out for three hours.”

Cuoco explained she tested the product to make sure humans could safely take it ( Getty Images )

“It’s all-natural, I did take it, I tested it on myself, and I really did calm the eff down,” she said. “It was great. I was out.”

Fallon then decided to interrupt to offer a disclaimer to the show’s viewers that just because Cuoco used the product herself doesn’t mean that others should do so.

“We’re not recommending humans take the product,” he said.

Cuoco has previously talked about her love of dogs, particularly rescues. “Obviously I rescue dogs, and everyone knows that about me, but I’ve really expanded to farm animals and even Thoroughbreds and horses off the track,” the actress said in an interview with People in May.

She has taken this love for all kinds of animals and put it into her ranch in Thousand Oaks, California which includes horses, donkeys, chickens, goats, cows, and pigs. “Really anything with four legs is welcome here. We don’t turn anyone away. It’s become this magical place,” Cuoco said.

Recently, she made a video on Instagram where she discussed why she had to rehome her late dog, Shirley.

The Based on a True Story actor admitted that Shirley violent and would get into fights with every dog that wasn’t Norman, who inspired her dog-care brand.

“And when the love of my life came into my life, Tom, who is also a mega dog lover, and he moved across the country with his beautiful German Shepherd, Blue, a couple years ago, unfortunately, Blue and Shirley started getting into some mega fights,” she said.

“I loved her so much, but I was really scared,” Cuoco said. “I didn’t want something really bad to happen or possibly a person accidentally be there and get hurt.”

Cuoco clarified that despite rehoming her dog, she wanted to make sure that she went to the right home. “I didn’t want her to end up in a home that didn’t understand her because she is so special and I’ve had her for so long,” she said.

Shirley was then taken in by Cuoco’s pet handler, Tony, and his wife, who kept her until she died from a “very aggressive bone cancer.”