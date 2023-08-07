Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are praising Kamala Harris’ glittering outfit choice for the Beyoncé concert over the weekend.

The Vice President of the United States, 58, took to her social media accounts on 6 August to share a snap of her and her husband, Doug Emhoff’s, outfits for the concert. The show, which was part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, was held at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland over the weekend.

For the occasion, Harris opted for a gold, sequined shirt, white pants, and pointed-toe, gold heels. She paired the outfit with gold hoop earrings and a matching pendant necklace, while her shoulder length hair was curled.

Emhoff opted for a black suit jacket and matching jeans, paired with a white button down. For shoes, he chose black and white sneakers.

In the caption of the photo, which showed the couple smiling next to one another, Harris celebrated her evening with her partner, writing: “Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce.”

She also shared another snap of her and her husband’s concert looks on her official VP account, alongside a caption that read: “To the one of one, the number one, the only one, @Beyonce, thank you for a fun date night.”

Many fans have taken to the comments of Harris’ posts to praise her gold shimmering outfit, with actress Mindy Kaling writing: “This is the best Renaissance look!! Getting inspired!!!”

“Oh auntie Kamala I know you had that outfit planned for a good MINUTE!!” another wrote, while a third added: “Stunning outfit, you look amazing in gold!!”

Other fans went on to celebrate the vice president and second gentleman, who’ve been married for nearly a decade.

“Veep and second gentleman are sparkling! This is a beautiful picture of you two and you are radiating joy, Madame Vice President,” one wrote.

“Dear Vice President Harris, you and the Second Man looked gorgeous, and enjoyed the good time,” another added.

During a recent interview with Vogue, luxury fashion designer LaQuan Smith revealed that he made the gold-sequined shirt that Harris wore to Beyoncé’s show.

“My brand is all about dressing powerful and strong women,” Smith said. “Having Vice President Kamala Harris attend Beyoncé’s tour and wear a custom show look by me is an incredible moment. Two powerhouses uniting!”

Along with Harris and Emhoff, many celebrities have been spotted in the audience at Beyoncé’s World Tour, including Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Paul McCartney. In June, Tom Holland and girlfriend Zendaya went viral when they were seen singing “Love On Top” together, while attending the singer’s show in Warsaw, Poland.

On Sunday, the Grammy-Award winner’s show was delayed due to “lightning in the area”, with FedEx Field announcing a “shelter in place order” at 6.30pm. Two hours later, an “all clear” was issued, allowing fans to return to their seats in the stadium. As the concert lasted longer than expected due to its delayed start, Beyoncé reportedly paid $100,000 to keep all 98 Metro stations in Washington, DC, open for an extra hour.