Is Kanye West venturing into homeware?

It seems Kanye West is expanding his ever-growing portfolio of achievements with a new homeware line.

Two days before the release of his highly anticipated tenth studio album Donda on 29 August, Kanye quietly filed a trademark to use his own name on a variety of household items.

A trademark for “Kanye West” was filed by California-based company Mascotte Holdings on 27 August. As per Open Corporates, an open database of companies, Kanye is Mascotte Holdings’ chief executive officer.

Whilst it is still unclear which products Kanye plans to release, the trademark covers a variety of homeware items including blanket throws, curtains, pillowcases, towels and tapestries.

Additionally, the trademark also lists cashmere and silk blankets, placemats and shower curtains.

In August, Associated Press reported that the rapper had filed documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court to officially change his full name – Kanye Omari West – to his longtime moniker, Ye.

The 44-year-old first teased the name change in a tweet back in 2018. “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE,” he wrote.

The nickname is also the title of his eighth studio album, Ye, which was released in 2018.

West is currently in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian West. The couple married in 2014 and have four children together, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

News of Kanye’s homeware line comes a year after a company owned by Kim filed to trademark “KKW Home”.

The application, submitted by her company, Kimsaprincess, covers bath and shower products, bedroom furnishings and home fragrances.

It also includes bathroom accessories such as body sponges, toothbrush holders and soap dispensers.

Kim and Kanye made headlines last month when she made a surprise appearance at his third Donda listening party dressed in a couture Balenciaga wedding gown.

During the event, which took place at the Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago on 26 August, she emerged as part of the performance of the song “No Child Left Behind”.

Videos showed Kim walking towards her estranged husband in the floor-length dress, which she paired with a knee-length veil.