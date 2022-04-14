The definitive guide to the Kardashian family tree

It’s only been 10 months since the long-running TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians announced it was ending after 14 years - but now the Kardashians are back.

A re-packaged version of the old show, The Kardashians, launched on Hulu (or Disney+ in the UK) on April 14.

The new show follows sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and their mum, Kris Jenner, as they each run their empires and spend time together as a family.

Yet, with so many family members, it can be hard to keep up with the Kardashian clan.

As they’re set to return to our screens once again, here’s a rundown of the their family tree and who’s who.

Robert Kardashian

The late father of the Kardashian sisters, Robert (pictured standing) (AFP via Getty Images)

The late father of the Kardashian sisters, Robert, died in 2003 from esophageal cancer.

He was the ex-husband of Kris Jenner, with the couple divorcing in 1991.

The pair had four children - Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Robert Jr.

Robert was known as the American attorney famous for defending O.J Simpson in his 1995 murder trial.

He won the case for his client, and even today it’s still seen as one of the most controversial verdicts in American history.

The whole family became involved in the media frenzy surrounding such a high profile case, and the family’s rise to fame followed Robert’s death.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is the matriarch of the family (Getty Images)

Kris Jenner is the matriarch of the family, or the ‘momager’ of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, as she manages all of her children’s burgeoning careers.

After divorcing Robert, she married Bruce Jenner and had two more children - Kylie and Kendall.

Her relationship with Bruce ended in divorce in December 2014.

She went on to date Corey Gamble for two years, who appeared on the family’s show and was close to the Kardashians - and the pair are still in a relationship.

Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner)

Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender after divorcing Kris (Getty Images)

The olympic star came out as transgender after divorcing Kris, and was interviewed for an iconic Vanity Fair cover, speaking about her decision to transition.

But the interview stirred up tensions within the family, and depicted Kris as unsupportive.

A family feud emerged, as Caitlyn published a memoir which showed Jenner in a negative light.

From 2015 to 2016, Caitlyn starred in the reality television series I Am Cait, which focused on her gender transition.

She has been called the most famous transgender woman in the world - and has four other children from two previous marriages before Kris, including son Burt and daughter Cassandra with Chrystie Scott, and sons Brandon and Brody with actor Linda Thompson.

Kim Kardashian

As the second-eldest, Kim Kardashian is the wealthiest family member (Getty Images)

Probably the best well-known Kardashian sister is Kim, founder of KKW Beauty and Skims, and main star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The first episode of The Kardashians recalls the very first episode of their original series back in 2007, which focuses on Kim’s leaked sex tape.

As the second-eldest, she’s also thought to be the wealthiest family member, with an estimated worth of $1 billion, according to Forbes.

Kim has four children, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

She has been open about the difficulties experienced during her first two pregnancies, and her third and fourth child were born via surrogacy.

Their children are North West, eight, Saint West, six, Chicago West, four, and Psalm West, two. They live with Kim in her Hidden Hills estate in California.

Kourtney Kardashian

Eldest sister Kourtney is the founder of Poosh (Getty Images)

Eldest sister Kourtney is the founder of Poosh, ‘the modern guide to living your best life’, and has three children with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

They are Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick.

During the first episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality TV star explained that she had always harboured feelings for the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

After they had been friends for many years, she revealed that she made the first move.

The loved-up duo got married in Las Vegas wedding chapel in matching black leather jackets, with an Elvis impersonator in the background.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe is the youngest of the Kardashain sisters (Getty Images)

Khloe is the youngest of the Kardashain sisters, but has made more TV appearances than Kim, and featured in three spin-offs of the original family series.

She became a fitness enthusiast, showing off her body transformation in her book, ‘Strong Looks Better Naked’.

Khloe Kardashian has a daughter, True Thompson, with basketball player and former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Robert Kardashian Jr

Robert Jr is the youngest member of the Kardashian clan (Getty Images)

As the youngest member of the Kardashian clan, Robert has famously stayed out of the limelight - in comparison to his sisters.

He has a daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian, with former fiancée Blac Chyna.

Robert was a finalist in 2011’s ‘Dancing With The Stars‘, and was a judge in the 2012 Miss USA pageant.

He also runs his own sock company, Arthur George, with the label’s name being a combination of his middle name, Arthur, and his father’s, George

Kendall Jenner

The eldest Jenner sister is the supermodel Kendall (Getty Images)

The eldest Jenner sister is the supermodel Kendall, who has been on the catwalks for brands including Chanel, Louis Vitton, Prada and Fendi.

She’s friends with fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid, and has mostly kept away from Keeping up with The Kardashians.

She’s been linked romantically to Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, Anwar Hadid, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons, but most recently she has gone official in a relationship with basketball player Devin Booker.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings (Getty)

Kylie is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenners.

She has one daughter, Stormi Webster, and recently welcomed a baby boy to her family with Travis Scott.

Kylie famously kept her first pregnancy away from the public eye, and did not personally announce she was expecting a baby until after she had given birth.