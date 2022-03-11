Two Kardashian family members will not appear in the new series

Two members of the Kardashian family who formed an integral part of earlier seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians won’t feature in the upcoming Hulu show.

In a new interview with Variety ahead of the release of The Kardashians next month, the family revealed that all of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters will continue to appear in the new series.

Their mother, Kris, will also be a main cast member.

However their brother, Robert Kardashian, will not be a main cast member but he may “eventually” make a cameo.

Variety also reports that Caitlyn Jenner, Kris’s former partner, will not appear in the series.

Jenner voiced her support for the new series in a tweet on Friday and said: “I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow.

“And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all these years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.”

Shortly after the interview was published on Wednesday 9 March, Kim faced backlash online over her comments about work ethic.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” the 41-year-old billionaire owner of SKIMS said.

“Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Her comments were also approved by elder sister Kourtney, who stated: “That’s so true.”

A video snippet of the exchange quickly went viral, with social media users criticising Kim for disregarding her wealthy California upbringing.

Others also branded Kourtney a “hypocrite” after her unwillingness to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians formed a major part of the show’s plot during later series.

Also, during the interview, Kim spoke publicly about her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson for the first time.

While Davidson has not taken part in any filming for the new show so far, Kim said he was not opposed to it.

She also revealed that viewers can expect to see how the couple met and how their relationship formed.

“I have not filmed with him. I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away,” she said.

“I’m always open and honest and I’ll never not be, so you’ll definitely get that honesty and openness when it comes to the relationship that I’m in.

“I definitely explain how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”