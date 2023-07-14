Karlie Kloss gives birth to her and Joshua Kushner’s second child together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have welcomed their second baby together.

Kushner, 38, shared the happy news on his Instagram account on Thursday (13 July) and posted a close up photograph of the newborn sleeping in a knitted blue hat.

The businessman wrote in the caption: “Welcome to [the world].”

Kloss, 30, announced that she was pregnant for the second time at the Met Gala in May, when she revealed her growing bump in a skin-tight black dress by Loewe.

At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight: “This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I’m honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long.”

The supermodel also joked to US Vogue on the red carpet: “I’ve got a plus one, shhh… don’t tell anybody.”

Kloss and Kushner’s elder son, Levi Joseph, was born in 2021. The couple have been together since 2012 and announced their engagement in July 2018. They married that same year and held a second wedding in July 2019.

Throughout their relationship, the pair have frequently posted photographs with and of one another on social media.

Kloss previously told Porter magazine that while she never wants to be “secretive” about her private life, she is careful not to reveal too many intimate details, adding: “I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private, private life… I’ve got nothing to hide though!”

Last year, Kloss opened up about motherhood and how her priorities have changed since giving birth.

Speaking on the Today Show, she said: “I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this.’ It’s just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid.

“Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well. I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I’m actually on time everywhere now.”

Kloss was declared one of the “top 30 models of the Noughties” when she was 17, and by 2019, had appeared on 40 international Vogue covers. She also founded the “Kode with Klossy” camp to encourage young girls into STEM (Science, technology, engineering and maths) fields.

Kushner, a Democrat, is the founder and managing partner of the venture capital firm Thrive Capital. His brother is Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump.