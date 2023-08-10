Karlie Kloss attends Taylor Swift’s last Eras Tour concert amid feud rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has attended Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour concert, marking what some believe to be a turning point in the pair’s friendship.

On Wednesday, the former Victoria’s Secret angel was seen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with friends, cutting a casual figure in a white vest top, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.

Fans who spotted Kloss, who appeared to be seated in the upper-level seats of the venue, posted videos of her posing with fans, dancing, and singing along to Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’. In another clip, Kloss could be seen swaying to ‘Don’t Blame Me’ from Swift’s Reputation album. According to the Daily Beast, after beginning the concert in the stands, Kloss then relocated to the VIP section of the stadium.

Kloss’s attendance has raised eyebrows among Swifties, who have speculated the former partners in crime appear to have lost touch, which has brought about rumours of a potential feud between the two.

Back in 2013, Swift and Kloss became fast friends after being introduced by their mutual friend Lily Aldridge at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. From then on, the pair became inseparable and in 2015, they even went on to play the “best best friends” game in a since-deleted video for Vogue’s YouTube channel, all but cementing their best friends status.

“People had been telling us for years that we needed to meet,” Swift said in the video. “I remember makeup artists and hair people going: ‘God, she and Karlie would be best friends.’”

But things appeared to take a turn when fans noticed that Swift left Kloss’s name off her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt in her 2017 “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. Famous friends like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Ed Sheeran were there, while Kloss’ name was notably absent.

However, Kloss has denied a falling out between them, telling The New York Timesin 2018: “Don’t believe everything you read.” In the interview, Kloss maintained that she and the pop star spoke frequently.

Swift later celebrated Kloss’ birthday in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing: “Every day I’m inspired by how giving, loving, and thoughtful you are.” Kloss also shared a photo of the pair on FaceTime, writing below: “When you’re halfway around the world & your best friend still finds a way to celebrate 24 with you.”

However, by 2019, fans began to speculate that Kloss and Swift had indeed drifted apart after the songstress couldn’t attend either of the model’s weddings to Joshua Kushner due to scheduling conflicts. Scooter Braun, who had acquired Swift’s masters and sold it off, had been in attendance, heightening suspicions that the pair had drifted apart.

As Swift entered new musical eras, eagle-eyed fans continued to dissect the model’s Instagram for clues about their friendship status. Many speculated that lyrics from Swift’s folk album Evermore were about Kloss, most notably “right where you left me” which included lyrics like: “Friends breakup, friends get married.”

Swift dispelled these rumours in an Instagram caption saying that ‘right where you left me’ was actually about “a girl who stayed forever in the exact spot where her heart was broken.”

While nothing has been confirmed about their friendship, it’s fitting that Kloss was supporting Swift on the night she announced that she will release her re-recorded version of her Grammy-winning first pop album, 1989, on 27 October.

Kloss was a huge part of that era, appearing in the music video for “Bad Blood,” which starred many members of their “girl squad,” including Selena Gomez and Cara Delevigne. Swift called 1989 her “FAVOURITE re-record” so far.