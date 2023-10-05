Kat Von D reveals she got baptised one year after renouncing witchcraft

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kat Von D has revealed that she got baptised one year after she renounced witchcraft.

The tattoo artist, 41, took to Instagram on 3 October to share a video of her baptism, which was held in a church as she was surrounded by her family and friends. Her decision came over a year after she first revealed that she was getting rid of her books related to witchcraft.

The video began with footage of the church and Von D’s peers inside the religious space, before showing her getting baptised as the pastor dunked her in the baptismal pool.

“Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and in obedience to his divine command, I baptise you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit,” the pastor said in the video. The footage ended with the beauty brand creator hugging the pastor, while the audience applauded for her.

In the comments, many famous faces and fans went on to celebrate Von D’s baptism.

“All of heaven rejoices, you are and have always been fully loved and fully seen,” The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno wrote, while author David Harris Jr added: “So Good!!! Welcome to the family sis!!!”

“The lady who gave me the ultimate eyeliner, now has her eyes opened to Jesus, welcome home sister. God bless you,” a third wrote, referring to a product from the artist’s signature makeup brand, Kat Von D.

Von D’s decision to get baptised came one year after she took to Instagram to reveal that she was giving up witchcraft practice, as she shared photos of her shelves and some of the books on them. In the caption, she started off by telling her followers that throughout the “last few years,” she’d “come to some pretty meaningful realisations”, many of which were about “things [she got] wrong in [her] past”.

“Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family’s lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves.”

She added that her post was not intended to “put anyone down” if they’re into books about witchcraft, noting that everyone is on their own journey and that she loves “everyone regardless of where they might be at”.

“It’s never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light,” she concluded. “With that being said, I want to send extra love to everyone out there, and hope through some of these trying times, you are making meaningful changes in your life, too!”

Earlier this year, Von D also made headlines when she reportedly found a buyer for her 12,565-square-foot property, more than a year after she put it on the market. The celebrity tattoo artist has sold her home, which was featured in the 2003 film Cheaper By The Dozen, for $7.75m, down from the original $15m price tag. According to TMZ, she finally closed the sale of the house on 28 March to Tyler James Cassity, the co-owner of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.