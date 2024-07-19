Support truly

Kate Beckinsale has expressed her gratitude for Britney Spears, who defended the actor from online criticism about her age.

Spears shared a post to Instagram on July 18 to show her support for Beckinsale, who recently hit back at people on social media for getting “upset” that she wasn’t “doing enough age-appropriate things.” In her post, Spears praised the 50-year-old actor’s reaction to the ageist comments, saying it was “pretty bada** how she responded with a mini bow in her hair, looking literally four years old.”

Beckinsale then shared Spears’ post on her Instagram Story, expressing how much the “Gimme More” singer’s message meant to her. “Women supporting women is my favorite thing,” she wrote. “Thank you @britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens for your incredible sweet post… all the love right back.”

On Instagram, Spears had praised Beckinsale for how she handled the backlash, acknowledging that she’s also been criticized for her social media posts.

“I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content... she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty bada** how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally four years old,” Spears wrote. “Not as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my IG !!”

open image in gallery Kate Beckinsale thanks Britney Spears for defending her against ageist comments ( @katebeckinsale / Instagram )

She continued to defend Beckinsale, while expressing how important it is for people to support each other online.

“I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially but I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!” Spears added. “What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content ???”

The “Toxic” singer also shared her plans to “do a photoshop with Kate,” while hitting back at Ozzy Osbourne and his children – Kelly and Jack – after they criticized Spears for posting her dancing videos on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Beckinsale shared a video on Instagram wearing her signature, oversized bow as she addressed some of the backlash she’d been receiving online.

“A few of my followers are really upset because they feel like I’m not doing enough age-appropriate things. I thought I’d let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy, of me putting on a hair net,” Beckinsale said, while wearing a pink crop top and a matching bottom, along with black boots. “So for those of you who are gonna get off on this, have a look, b****es.”

She continued to hit back at the criticism in the caption, sarcastically writing: “Let’s have a toast for the douche bags. Let’s have a toast for the a**holes. Let’s have a toast for the scumbags.”

In May, the Underworld star also back at Instagram users who claimed she was “too thin” in the comments of her post. The criticism came after she “spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a Mallory Weiss tear.”

“The fact you fancy girls who are heavier than I am does not feature in things that are important or relevant,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram comment. “The fact you feel your opinion is required to bully females about their appearance is relevant to me because it needs to stop feeling like it is your, or anyone’s right. I don’t care what your taste in women is. I care that you think any of us need to be apprised of it.”