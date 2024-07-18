Support truly

Britney Spears has told Ozzy Osbourne and his family to “kindly f*** off”, calling them the “most boring family known to mankind”, after they made comments about her TikTok dancing.

The family were discussing Spears’s social media activity on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast on Tuesday (16 July).

Ozzy expressed pity for the “Baby One More Time” singer as he said, “I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing] on YouTube every f***ing day. It’s sad, very, very sad.”

His son, Jack added, “Save Britney”, referring to the viral online campaign to release the singer from her controversial conservatorship that ended in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kelly expressed sadness as she remarked, “I know. I feel so sorry for her. Former X Factor judge Sharon, who is known for her brutal honesty, commented, “Poor little thing” saying her behaviour was “heartbreaking”.

Spears’ did not take kindly to the sympathy as she called the family out in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I’m gonna … tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f*** off!” she said.

The message appeared to have been typed in the Notes app of her phone, and began with an ardent defence of Kate Beckinsale who has recently been critiqued for her social media content as she undergoes a series of personal challenges including the death of her step-father.

open image in gallery Spears called the family ‘boring’ ( Instagram/BritneySpears/Getty Images )

“I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London,” she wrote. “I realised how incredibly cruel people were talking about her Instagram saying she needs more age-appropriate content … she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old.”

However, she said that the comments Beckinsale was getting weren’t “as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my Instagram!”

The Crossroads star denied that she ever used her social media for performances as she said “I hardly ever dance”.

Earlier this year, the singer shared a “cursed video” from a horror movie the same day it was announced that her ex-husband Sam Asghari will be joining the celebrity cast of the US version of The Traitors.

She had also revealed that she would “never” return to the music business.

Following the end of her controversial 13-year involuntary conservatorship in 2021, Spears has largely kept away from the entertainment world.

When the conservatorship came to an end in 2021, Spears shared on Instagram that she was scared of the music business, explaining that not releasing her own music was an act of defiance against her family.