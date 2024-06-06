Britney Spears shares ‘cursed’ video from horror movie

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has shared the entire contents of a “cursed” videotape that features in horror movie, The Ring.

The 2002 supernatural horror stars Naomi Watts as a journalist named Rachel Keller, who discovers a creepy videotape that kills the viewer seven days after watching it.

On the recording are strange and scary images which come to life as the movie progresses, until dead girl Samara crawls out of the screen with long and bedraggled wet hair.

Spears, 42, shared the whole contents of the scary tape as a reel to her Instagram page, which boasts 42 million followers, on Wednesday (5 June).

“Does anybody remember this movie where they hold this little girl captive too long and she finally comes out of the TV walking on her hands and knees and destroyed half the nation?” she wrote in a caption alongside the eerie footage.

“Y’all stay cozy! You guys have nothing to worry about at all! Love y’all!”

Fans were simultaneously terrified and bemused at the post as they shared their reactions to the doomed clip.

“Imagine if we all die in seven days because Britney Spears posted The Ring video on her Instagram,” wrote one person.

Britney Spears shared the video from the 2002 horror ‘The Ring’ ( DreamWorks/ The Ring / Getty Images )

“Britney Spears just lobbed The Ring video onto the timeline and I’m obsessed. Imagine she just casually cursed 42.2 million people with one post? Mother Mayhem,” posted another.

Some found the action “so funny” and a “severe vibe” while sarcastic commentators added, “Waking up to Britney Spears posting the full cursed video from The Ring… it’s gonna be a great day”.

The movie is a remake of the 1998 Japanese film, Ring, created by Hideo Nakata, based on the original 1991 novel by the same name, written by Koji Suzuki.

Spears’s video “curse” emerged on the same day it was announced that her ex-husband Sam Asghari will be joining the celebrity cast of the US version of The Traitors.

Earlier this year, the “Baby One More Time” singer revealed that she would “never” return to the music business.

Following the end of her controversial 13-year involuntary conservatorship in 2021, Spears has largely kept away from the entertainment world.

When the conservatorship came to an end in 2021, Spears shared on Instagram that she was scared of the music business, explaining that not releasing her own music was an act of defiance against her family.