Kate Beckinsale reveals mother has been hospitalised in candid Instagram post

Kate Beckinsale has shared an emotional post detailing that her mother, Judy, has been hospitalised.

On Tuesday (15 August), the actor shared several photographs of herself and her mother in hospital, in addition to one of her cradling her cat, Clive, who passed away in June.

One image featured a quote from the poet WB Yeats: “My heart is broken, yet must understand” while others featured close-up shots of Beckinsale’s mother receiving treatment in hospital.

Another photograph showed a casket for Clive that stated his name above the words: “A very distinguished gentleman.”

“Embrace joy. Accept grief. Wear feathers. Sing. Do what makes you feel happy even for a moment,” the caption read.

“Pair grief and sickness and fear with as much life and laughter and celebration as you possibly can.”

Beckinsale continued: “‘It doesn’t mean you are having some sort of crisis. It means you are choosing life , fiercely. Be brave, and when you don’t feel brave, listen. Laugh hard, dance hard, cry hard, love hard with those you trust. Spread love when you can.

“Read. Stay in bed and cry when it’s from all sides and feels like an avalanche. Try not to be mean, or to take on others’ meanness. People can break. Be kind. Fight with everything you’ve got for your loved ones, and for your own spirit.”

Thousands of people commented on Beckinsale’s post, including actor Alyssa Milano, who wrote, “How can I help?”

Another person commented with a story about their mother’s dementia, to which the actress replied: “My love to you”.

The post comes after Beckinsale shared the news of Clive’s death with her followers in June.

“Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I’m sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken.

“I don’t have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet.”