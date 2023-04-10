Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders paid a visit to Martha Stewart at her home in upstate New York over the Easter weekend.

The 81-year-old lifestyle guru recently shared a wholesome photo-op of the new couple to Instagram ahead of Easter Sunday. The image – which was taken outside Stewart’s home in Bedford, New York – showed the Saturday Night Live alum holding a carton of eggs from her farm as he posed in between the two women.

“@hellofrommuffin dropped by with two friends @pete_davidson_bupkis and @chasesuiwonders,” she captioned the smiling photo. “They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday.”

In the post, Stewart was seen dressed casually in a beige sweater and joggers, while the King of Staten Island star wore an olive green hoodie, brown sweatpants, and beige Ugg boots. His Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star paired her crop top with black leather pants and a leather jacket.

Although Stewart once admitted that she would date Davidson, the media mogul wrote in her caption that the two make a “very cute couple!!!!” In the comments section, Davidson wished Stewart a “Happy Easter ;)” while Wonders left a single white heart emoji alongside two bunnies.

Davidson and Wonders first sparked dating rumours last December after they both starred in the 2022 film, Bodies Bodies Bodies. While neither actor has publicly confirmed their relationship, the two were recently spotted packing on the PDA during a vacation in Hawaii and were seen holding hands while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood in January.

Stewart has often spoken about her close friendship with the SNL star. Their friendship dates back to 2015, when the two both appeared at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. In August, she described Davidson as “the son [she] never had, adding: “He is a charming boy who is finding his way.”

This isn’t the first time Stewart has weighed in on Davidson’s dating history. Last year, the chef shared her thoughts about the Set It Up star’s relationship with Kim Kardashian after the three of them attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May 2022. Although she called the former couple an “unlikely” pairing, she maintained that they still seemed cute together.

“[They’re] an unlikely pairing and much, much more unlikely than my steak tartare and Ruffles potato chips,” she told E! Newsat the time. “They’re cute together. They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice.”

Stewart also praised Davidson for “squiring gorgeous women” amid his romance with Kardashian. However, Stewart revealed that Davidson was having “the time of his life” after his split from the reality star in August 2022.

Earlier this month, the Big Time Adolescence actor reflected on his many public romances and how he doesn’t understand why people are so interested in his love life.

“I’m in my twenties and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said during a recent episode of Jon Bernthal’s podcast, Real Ones. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost, for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show.”

He added: “In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

Davidson explained how the public interest in his dating life made him feel like he was “in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with work”. He then claimed that when SNL would make jokes about his relationships during his time on the show, which made him feel like a “loser”.

The comedian was famously engaged to singer Ariana Grande for nearly five months in 2018, and dated Kim Kardashian for nine months. He’s also been romantically linked to Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber.