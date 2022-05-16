Martha Stewart has shared her thoughts on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, detailing how cute the “unlikely” couple are together.

The 80-year-old chef discussed how she hung out with Davidson and Kardashian at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month during a recent interview with E! News. According to Stewart, although she didn’t necessarily think the reality star and comedian would get together at first, they seem happy.

“[They’re] an unlikely pairing and much, much more unlikely than my steak tartare and Ruffles potato chips,” she said. “They’re cute together. They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice.”

Stewart also called the Saturday Night Live star as “so cute” and noted how she’d met him back in 2015 at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber.

After the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Stewart praised Davidson on Instagram, sharing a clip of the comedian making a joke about her, ahead of Bieber’s roast.

“Seven years ago I was on the stage with a young upstart named Pete who was doing comedy on Saturday Night Live,” she wrote in the caption. “Now that same Pete is all grown up, squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere.”

Davidson and Kardashian started dating in October 2021, with the Skims founder confirming their relationship on Instagram last month. Kardashian’s post came one week after she was ruled legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West, who she shares four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with.

The couple made their red carpet debut in April, as they attended the premiere of The Kardashians together and were photographed holding hands.

Earlier this month, the KKW Beauty founder and her boyfriend walked the red carpet at the Met Gala. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a nude-coloured gown previously worn by Marily Monroe in 1962 when she serenaded President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday. Davidson opted for a black and white suit by Dior.

Kardashian has previously opened up about her relationship, acknowledging how kind her boyfriend is and how much she enjoys spending time with him. More specifically, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight last April, she said that doing “nothing” with Davidson is one of her “favourite” things.

“He’s just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing,” she explained. “My favourite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It’s the best.”

“We just like, run errands,” she added. “You can be distracted with people, but you can’t be with anyone and do nothing.”