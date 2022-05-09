Pete Davidson sent Kris Jenner Mother’s Day flowers

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship is still going strong, if Kris Jenner’s Mother’s Day gifts are anything to go by.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday 9 May – which marked Mother’s Day in the US – the matriarch of the Kardashian family shared photographs and videos of dozens of floral arrangements she received from family and friends.

The gifts included a large bouquet of orange and pink peonies and roses from the Saturday Night Live comedian, who Kardashian has been dating since November 2021.

“Thank you #PeteDavidson!!! Love you,” Jenner captioned a photograph of the flowers.

She also received flowers from her other daughters’ partners and ex-boyfriends.

Kris Jenner thanks Pete Davidson for Mother’s Day flowers (KrisJenner/Instagram)

Scott Disick, who has three children with Kourtney – Mason, 12, Penelope 9 and Reign, 7 – sent Jenner a large arrange of pink and yellow roses. Meanwhile Travis Barker, Kourtney’s fiancé, sent his future mother-in-law white calla lilies.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend, also chose roses for the occasion, sending Jenner an arrangement of pink and white flowers.

Notably, Jenner did not share whether she had recieved a gift from Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

Davidson’s gesture comes days after he and Kardashian made their red-carpet debut as a couple.

At the beginning of the month the pair attended the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner together, holding hands as they posed for pictures outside.

The SKIMS founder wore a floor-length silver Balenciaga gown for the occasion, while Davidson arrived in a black Prada suit, accessorised with a skinny tie and Vans.

On Monday 2 May, they attended the Met Gala together, where they left viewers amused by their red-carpet interactions.

At one point, Davidson was seen struggling to help Kardashian up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, before later attempting to walk away from an interview.

Whilst Kardashian stopped to chat with Vogue livestream host La La Anthony, Davidson momentarily popped his head into view before disappearing again. His girlfriend was seen laughing and urging him to come back and join them.

When complimented on his appearance by Anthony, Davidson joked that he had wanted to wear a “propeller hat” but Kardashian didn’t “let” him. “She didn’t let me wear my propeller hat, but it’s fine,” he said.