Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear smitten during red carpet debut as a couple

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been photographed as a couple on the red carpet for the first time since they started dating last October.

The pair attended the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night, alongside celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Martha Stewart, Gayle King and Chris Tucker.

Saturday’s event was the first to take place after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, and was hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.

Kardashian and Davidson held hands and stood close to one another as they posed on the red carpet.

The SKIMS mogul wore a sparkly silver floor-length gown by Balenciaga, while the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star wore a black suit with a skinny tie, sunglasses, and Vans sneakers.

The pair have attended events together previously, but this is the first time they have appeared on the red carpet together and officially photographed as a couple.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton (Getty Images)

Davidson accompanied his girlfriend to the premiere of her new reality show The Kardashians in early April, but did not appear on the red carpet with her.

The couple were also seen sitting in the crowd last week at the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in The Kennedy Centre, Washington DC.

Kardashian and Davidson started dating after the reality star hosted SNL last year. They appeared in a sketch together as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine and shared a kiss.

They kept quiet about their relationship until February, when Davidson referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time publicly, and Kardashian posted a series of photographs of the couple on her Instagram in March.

Following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Kardashian posted a set of photos of herself and Davidson in their glamorous outfits. The last photograph was of their hands intertwined.

She captioned the series: “White House din din.”

Fans were quick to comment on their outfits, with many describing Kardashian’s look as “stunning” and “hot”.

However, others were amused by Davidson’s sartorial choices, particularly his decision to wear Vans to the White House.

“Bro wore Vans to the White House,” one person wrote in disbelief, while another added: “Mans went to the White House dressed like Steve Buscemi in Reservoir Dogs.”

In an interview with Good Morning America last month, Kardashian said she was “very happy and very content” in her relationship with Davidson, which comes after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West.

Kardashian and West share four children together, eight-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm.