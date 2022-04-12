Kim Kardashian says that ‘doing nothing’ with Pete Davidson is her ‘favourite’ thing

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson, detailing how doing “nothing” with the comedian is her “favourite” thing.

The 41-year-old reality star discussed what her life is like with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. She noted that, while they have “fun” together, she finds that just doing “nothing” with her boyfriend is “the best”.

“He’s just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing then watch TV and just do nothing,” she explained. “My favourite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It’s the best.”

According to the Skims founder, her relationship with Davidson is different from the others in her life as she can’t “do nothing” with just anyone.

“We just like, run errands,” she said. “You can be distracted with people, but you can’t be with anyone and do nothing.”

During the interview, the reality star’s mother, Kris Jenner, chimed in and praised her daughter’s boyfriend, acknowledging how much “chemistry” he has with Kardashian and how “thoughtful” he is.

“I love that he’s kind and thoughtful,” Jenner said. “He’s the most thoughtful person, and I love the chemistry that Kim and him have together. It’s sweet.”

On Monday, Kardashian shared photos on Instagram of her and Davidson hugging each other while eating at a restaurant. In the caption, she wrote: “Late nite snack.”

The couple started dating in October 2021, with the KKW Beauty founder confirming their relationship on Instagram last month. The post came a week after Kardashian was ruled legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West, who she shares four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with.

At the red carpet premiere of Kardashian’s newest show,The Kardashians, she was accompanied by Davidson, with the pair photographed holding hands.

According to Kardashian, while Davidson has yet to be “filmed” for The Kardashians, he wouldn’t necessarily be against it.

“I have not filmed with him,” she told Variety last month. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

However, Kardashian’s relationship will still be one of her plots on the show, as she said that she “definitely explain[s]” how she and the comedian got together.

“I definitely explain how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it,” she added.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu in the US on 14 April and on Disney Plus in the UK.