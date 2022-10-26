Martha Stewart jokes she would date Pete Davidson: ‘He’s sort of cute’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martha Stewart has joked that she would go on a date with Pete Davidson, and that she doesn’t mind his large number of tattoos.

The TV personality and cookbook author said she thinks the comedian, 28, is a “very good guy” and that she finds him “sort of cute”.

Stewart, 81, made the confession during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (25 October), when she played a game called “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag”.

Prompted by make-believe scenarios, Stewart and host Drew Barrymore rated whether qualities in a potential partner were good (green flag), bad (red flag), or debatable (yellow flag).

When asked whether it was OK if a date had as many tattoos as Davidson, Stewart quickly waved the green flag.

“Your date is Pete Davidson,” came the second prompt. Stewart waved her green flag again.

A theory that Davidson might date Stewart went viral on social media earlier this year, after it was announced he had split from Kim Kardashian. It came after Stewart and Davidson were seen holding hands during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April.

“Everyone wants you to go on a date with Pete Davidson,” Barrymore said.

Weighing in on the discourse, Stewart replied: “He’s dated so many women, I think that’s good. And he’s sort of cute.

“He was on the [Justin] Bieber Roast with me, he was a little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber, who’s also very cute by the way.”

Speaking about Davidson, Stewart added: “He’s a good guy, very good guy. He knows how to get in and get out.”

Clarifying that she would not go on a date with Davidson, Stewart said: “He’s like my lost son.”

Elsewhere on the show, Stewart said she had been single for 30 years, and that she is “not proud of it”.

Reflecting on her single status and love life, Stewart said: “I was stupid, I should have married along the way and dated in the dating time.

“After I got divorced, I did date a lot, I had a lot of fun, but I didn’t take it as a priority.”

When asked whether dating is a priority for her now, Stewart said it isn’t, but that she misses it.

“You miss the companionship?” Barrymore asked. Stewart replied: “I don’t know if I miss the companionship so much as just the fun. It’s fun to date.”