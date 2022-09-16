Pete Davidson is having ‘the time of his life’, says Martha Stewart

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Davidson is having “the time of his life”, according to Martha Stewart.

The former Saturday Night Live star, 28, is currently single, having recently ended his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

One unlikely fan of Davidson’s is Stewart, 8, who previously described the comedian as “the son I never had”.

Speaking to E!, Stewart said that despite Davidson currently being in the process of shooting two films, he had agreed to appear on her podcast.

“He’s having the time of his life,” Stewart told the celebrity news outlet.

“This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s fun.”

Stewart first shared her thoughts on Davidson while responding to a viral meme, which claimed that she would be his next romantic interest following his split from Kardashian.

“He is a charming boy who is finding his way,” she said at the time.

Davidson split with Kardashian earlier in August after a nine-month relationship.

The break-up reportedly was due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules that “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”.

They are said to have remained friends, with Kardashian telling James Corden this week: “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”