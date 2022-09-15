Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian revealed where she wants to turn to when searching for love again following her split from Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old reality star discussed her dating life while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday. During their conversation, television host James Corden acknowledged how Kardashian was “currently happily single”.

After he asked Kardashian about how she “gets a date,” she explained that she’s not in a rush to be in a relationship again.

“I haven’t really thought about it, because I’m not looking,” the Skims founder responded. “I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that. But I think my next route, I feel like I have to ... go to different places. Clearly, it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”

She went on to share some places where she could find love, including going to a hospital and “meeting a doctor” or someone at a “law firm”.

“I think it’s going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney,” Kardashian continued. “That’s maybe what I envision in the future.”

In August, Davidson and Kardashian split after nine months, which was reportedly due to their conflicting work schedules. At the time, a source told E! News that they had “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but dating long distance “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”.

Earlier this month, Kardashian spoke out about the Saturday Night Live alum for the first time since their breakup. During an interview with Interview Magazine, she shared her well-wishes for him and called him a “cutie”.

“He’s a cutie,” she said. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

Those comments came shortly after she and Davidson were publicly criticised by her ex-husband, Kayne West. In since-deleted posts, West claimed that he and The Kardashians star disagreed about schools for their four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

However, in her conversation with Interview Magazine which was published after West’s remarks were made, she acknowledged how the rapper helped her gain “a different level of respect” from others and introduced her “to a lot of people”.