Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Emmys wearing an outfit that looked quite similar to the one Kanye West wore to the Met Gala in 2019.

On 12 September, the former Saturday Night Live star presented the award for Best Comedy Series to Ted Lasso. It marked Davidson’s first major public appearance since his breakup with Kim Kardashian in August.

Davidson, 28, was dressed in a charcoal gray unlined Eisenhower Jacket from Dickies ($60) and matching gray pants, and accessorised the look with a pair of his signature sunglasses.

Shortly after making his appearance, many people noticed that his Emmys ensemble closely resembled the one Kanye West wore to the 2019 Met Gala. The rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – wore the same zip-up Dickies jacket to the annual fashion event, but in black.

“Not Pete Davidson dressed up like Kanye at the Emmy’s,” one viewer tweeted.

“Can we all just appreciate Pete Davidson dressing like Kanye for the Emmy’s,” another user said.

“Pete Davidson got on a whole Dickies fit at the Emmy’s Kanye bout to have a cow,” a third person wrote.

While West opted for a more casual look at the 2019 Met Gala, whose theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, his then-wife Kim Kardashian was dressed in a custom wet-looking Thierry Mugler dress and fitted corset.

Just two years later, the 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. The former couple are parents to four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Pete Davidson wore the same $60 Dickies jacket that Kanye West once wore to the 2019 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Kardashian went on to date Davidson for nearly nine months, before ending their relationship in August. A source close to the pair told E! News that their conflicting schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, but they still have “a lot of love and respect for each other”.

Kanye West arrives at the 2019 Met Gala in a black zip-up Dickies jacket (Getty Images)

Davidson’s choice of fashion seemed ironic to some Emmys viewers, considering Kanye West recently posted about his ex-wife’s breakup with the SNL comedian on his Instagram page. Following the news of Kardashian and Davidson’s split, the Yeezy designer posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account which read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

West famously referred to Davidson as Skete during his feud with the comedian earlier this year, which resulted in the rapper releasing an animated video where he buried Davidson alive for his song “Eazy”.

At the time, Kim Kardashian called the social media attacks “scary” which caused the rapper to apologize and “take accountability” for some of his posts.

