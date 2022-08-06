Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘split after nine months of dating’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split up after nine months of dating, reports claim.

The couple have decided to go their separate ways due to their demanding work schedules, with a source telling E! News that they still have “a lot of love and respect for each other”.

Kardashian and Davidson got together after the businesswoman - previously married to Kanye West - appeared on Saturday Night Live last October.

Davidson has recently been working in Australia shooting a new film, while Kardashian remained in the US.

