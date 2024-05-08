Plane submerged in floodwater as heavy rain devastates Brazil airport

A plane and runways were submerged in water at an airport in southern Brazil on Tuesday, 7 May, after heavy rain devastated the city of Porto Alegre in Rio Grande do Sul state.

The state capital Porto Alegre has been largely cut off with the airport and bus station closed and main roads blocked due to the conditions.

At least 90 people have died and more than 130 others are missing in the extreme weather conditions.

Roads and bridges have been destroyed, triggering landslides.