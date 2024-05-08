London’s Westfield Stratford shopping centre evacuated over ‘bomb scare’

Crowds of people gathered close to Westfield Stratford in east London following a reported bomb scare on Wednesday morning (8 May).

Staff and customers were asked to leave the building at around 10am.

The Metropolitan Police said that they were “alerted to a possible suspicious item at Stratford Place”.

A spokesperson said: “The item was found to be non-suspicious and the incident was stood down at 11.25am.”

Footage posted online showed people gathered outside the steps of the bridge leading to the shopping centre near Stratford station.