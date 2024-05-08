Olly Alexander addresses calls to boycott Eurovision as final approaches

Olly Alexander has addressed calls that he and other Eurovision Song Contest entrants boycott this year’s competition due to Israel’s participation as the grand final approaches this weekend.

The “Dizzy” singer, 33, has faced pressure due to the country’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Alexander and his fellow Eurovision contestants said their performances would go ahead.

Speaking to ITV News on Wednesday, 8 May, Alexander said: “I signed the statement... because we thought it was important to just say...what we stand for is peace and bringing people together.’

When asked if calls to boycott the competition have “spoiled the experience,” Alexander said it “kind of just is what it is.”