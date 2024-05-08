The mother of two Australian surfers killed in Mexico has paid a tearful tribute to her sons.

With her husband holding her hand, Debra Robinson spoke lovingly about her two sons, Callum and Jake, who were allegedly killed by car thieves in Baja California around 28 or 29 April.

She said: "Please live bigger, shine brighter, and love harder in their memory."

She also said the couple mourn the loss of their sons’ close friend who was killed with them, American Jack Rhoad.

The three men were on a camping and surfing trip when they were killed.